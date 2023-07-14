Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jonah Heim is back in action for the Texas Rangers against Aaron Civale and the Cleveland GuardiansJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .284 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 57 of 78 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Heim has had at least one RBI in 43.6% of his games this season (34 of 78), with more than one RBI 14 times (17.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 41.0% of his games this year (32 of 78), with two or more runs 10 times (12.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.273
|AVG
|.295
|.333
|OBP
|.348
|.538
|SLG
|.423
|20
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|29
|31/12
|K/BB
|25/12
|0
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 91 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians will send Civale (3-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 2.56 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.