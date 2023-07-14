Friday's game that pits the Los Angeles Angels (45-46) against the Houston Astros (50-41) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Angels. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on July 14.

The Angels will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani (7-4, 3.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Astros will counter with J.P. France (4-3, 3.26 ERA).

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Houston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Astros games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Astros have come away with 14 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Houston has won two of four games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (417 total).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.65 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

Astros Schedule