Alex Bregman is available when the Houston Astros take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Mariners) he went 0-for-4.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks while batting .240.

Bregman has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has driven home a run in 35 games this year (38.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 40 of 90 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .247 AVG .233 .340 OBP .337 .379 SLG .395 10 XBH 15 6 HR 6 26 RBI 30 26/23 K/BB 24/27 4 SB 0

