In the quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Wednesday, Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 2-ranked player, and Madison Keys, the No. 18-ranked player, will be competing for a chance at the tournament semifinals.

Watch on ESPN as Keys tries to knock out Sabalenka.

Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 12 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Keys vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

Keys took down Mirra Andreeva 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Keys was victorious in her most recent tournament (Viking International Eastbourne), defeating No. 11-ranked Daria Kasatkina in the final 6-2, 7-6 on July 1.

In the Round of 16 on Monday, Sabalenka clinched a victory against No. 22-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova, winning 6-4, 6-0.

Sabalenka suffered defeat in the round of 16 of her last tournament (Bett1open) on June 22, when she went down 2-6, 6-7 to Veronika Kudermetova.

In the sole matchup between Keys and Sabalenka in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at Bett1open, Keys came out on top, registering the 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 win.

Keys has taken two sets against Sabalenka, good for a 66.7% winning percentage, while Sabalenka has taken home one set.

In 29 total games, Sabalenka has the upper hand, taking the win in 15 of them, while Keys has taken 14.

Keys vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities

Madison Keys Aryna Sabalenka +155 Odds to Win Match -190 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament - 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 45.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.1

