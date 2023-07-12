At +1600, the Dallas Cowboys are No. 6 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +170

+170 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas covered nine times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Cowboys games.

Dallas averaged 354.9 yards per game on offense last season (11th in NFL), and it ranked 12th defensively with 330.2 yards allowed per game.

The Cowboys had an 8-1 record at home and were 4-4 on the road last season.

When the underdog in the game, Dallas was 3-2. As favorites, the Cowboys went 8-3.

The Cowboys were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.

Cowboys Impact Players

On the ground, Tony Pollard had nine touchdowns and 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) last year.

Pollard also had 39 catches for 371 yards and three TDs.

In 12 games, Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.

On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and picked up 182 yards.

CeeDee Lamb had 107 receptions for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In 13 games played with the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 receptions for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

As a playmaker on defense, Micah Parsons recorded 65 tackles, 14.0 TFL, and 13.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants - +6600 2 September 17 Jets - +1800 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +20000 4 October 1 Patriots - +6600 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +900 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2800 8 October 29 Rams - +6600 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +6600 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +8000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +3000 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +800 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +2000 17 December 30 Lions - +2000 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

