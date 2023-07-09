Marcus Semien and Jeimer Candelario will be among the star attractions when the Texas Rangers face the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Rangers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth-best in MLB play with 124 total home runs.

Texas' .462 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Rangers have a league-high .274 batting average.

Texas has the most prolific offense in baseball, scoring 5.9 runs per game (529 total runs).

The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas has a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.204).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.71 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

Dunning is aiming for his fifth quality start in a row.

Dunning will try to go five or more innings for his 12th straight start. He's averaging 4.5 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 19 outings this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Dane Dunning Brennan Bernardino 7/5/2023 Red Sox L 4-2 Away Jon Gray Brayan Bello 7/6/2023 Red Sox L 10-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Kutter Crawford 7/7/2023 Nationals W 7-2 Away Cody Bradford Trevor Williams 7/8/2023 Nationals L 8-3 Away Andrew Heaney Jake Irvin 7/9/2023 Nationals - Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin 7/14/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/15/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/16/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/17/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/18/2023 Rays - Home - -

