Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.261 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 96 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .361.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 79th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Lowe will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 over the course of his last games.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 68 of 89 games this season (76.4%), including 23 multi-hit games (25.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 34 games this year (38.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (47.2%), including 11 multi-run games (12.4%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.281
|AVG
|.264
|.369
|OBP
|.354
|.474
|SLG
|.379
|19
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|2
|28
|RBI
|17
|41/23
|K/BB
|43/25
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals will send Corbin (5-10) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 5-10 with a 5.22 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.22), 66th in WHIP (1.593), and 64th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
