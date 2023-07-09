On Sunday, Corey Seager (.675 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .355 with 26 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

Seager has recorded a hit in 47 of 58 games this year (81.0%), including 23 multi-hit games (39.7%).

He has hit a home run in 20.7% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

Seager has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (50.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (19.0%).

He has scored in 27 of 58 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 26 .387 AVG .318 .451 OBP .372 .685 SLG .545 23 XBH 15 7 HR 5 27 RBI 25 21/16 K/BB 24/10 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings