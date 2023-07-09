Alex Bregman, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .243.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 113th in the league in slugging.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 57 of 89 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (13.5%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 35 games this season (39.3%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (14.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 40 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .253 AVG .233 .347 OBP .337 .388 SLG .395 10 XBH 15 6 HR 6 26 RBI 30 25/23 K/BB 24/27 4 SB 0

