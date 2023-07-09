Adolis Garcia -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (90) this season while batting .262 with 43 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 89 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.7% of them.

In 20 games this year, he has homered (22.5%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).

Garcia has had an RBI in 40 games this season (44.9%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (21.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 47 of 89 games this year, and more than once 17 times.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .294 AVG .230 .359 OBP .305 .612 SLG .431 24 XBH 19 15 HR 8 43 RBI 30 43/16 K/BB 54/20 2 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings