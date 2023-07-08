The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia will take the field against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are listed as +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Rangers (-185). A 10-run total has been set in the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -185 +150 10 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 34 of the 57 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (59.6%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, Texas has a 13-2 record (winning 86.7% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rangers a 64.9% chance to win.

Texas has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 45 times this season for a 45-37-6 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have collected an 8-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 80% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-18 25-19 23-12 29-24 36-27 16-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.