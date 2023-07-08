After the second round of the John Deere Classic, Lucas Glover is in 10th at -8.

Looking to place a bet on Lucas Glover at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Lucas Glover Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Glover has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Glover has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Glover has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 42 -4 271 0 15 2 3 $1.7M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

The past eight times Glover has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He has also finished among the top 10 three times and his average finish has been 12th.

Glover has five made cuts in his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Glover finished 10th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This course is set up to play at 7,289 yards, 275 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The courses that Glover has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,281 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be 7,289 yards this week.

Glover's Last Time Out

Glover was in the 65th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.75 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was strong enough to place him in the 96th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Glover shot better than 74% of the field (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Glover shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Glover carded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Glover's 12 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the tournament average (5.9).

At that most recent competition, Glover's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Glover finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 6.2.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Glover finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Glover Odds to Win: +6000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Glover's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

