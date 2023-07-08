After batting .316 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Jake Irvin) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Jake Irvin

MASN2

MASN2 Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .296 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 57th in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 74 games this season, with at least two hits in 31.1% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 31.1% of his games this season, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 32 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 40 .303 AVG .290 .341 OBP .342 .516 SLG .441 12 XBH 14 7 HR 3 21 RBI 19 27/6 K/BB 29/12 5 SB 4

