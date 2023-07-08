Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is batting .226 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Meyers has gotten a hit in 34 of 64 games this season (53.1%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (17.2%).
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.4%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Meyers has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (21.9%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (9.4%).
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.179
|AVG
|.275
|.275
|OBP
|.348
|.321
|SLG
|.431
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|13
|36/13
|K/BB
|26/9
|2
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 87 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners will send Woo (1-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .225 batting average against him.
