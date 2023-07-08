Kyle Tucker will lead the way for the Houston Astros (49-40) on Saturday, July 8, when they square off against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (44-43) at Minute Maid Park at 7:15 PM ET.

The Mariners are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Astros (-120). The over/under for the contest has been set at 7 runs.

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (7-6, 2.49 ERA) vs Bryan Woo - SEA (1-1, 4.08 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 32, or 57.1%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have a record of 30-21 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (58.8% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Astros won each of the three games it played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Mariners have won in 11, or 39.3%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win eight times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Mariners had a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Astros vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) José Abreu 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +115 - 2nd

