Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .262 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Luis Castillo) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mariners.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .272 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and four walks.
- In 63.3% of his games this year (31 of 49), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (22.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In nine games this season, he has homered (18.4%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 18 games this year (36.7%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 20 times this year (40.8%), including one multi-run game.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|.315
|AVG
|.240
|.338
|OBP
|.248
|.685
|SLG
|.385
|11
|XBH
|10
|8
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|7
|13/2
|K/BB
|21/2
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Castillo (5-6) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.14 ERA in 100 1/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.14), 10th in WHIP (1.076), and 14th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
