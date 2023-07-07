Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .227 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Grossman has gotten a hit in 39 of 65 games this season (60.0%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (13.8%).
- In 10.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.3% of his games this season, Grossman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 43.1% of his games this season (28 of 65), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.234
|AVG
|.220
|.306
|OBP
|.299
|.364
|SLG
|.373
|8
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|15
|29/13
|K/BB
|34/12
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.80).
- The Nationals allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals will send Williams (5-4) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put together a 4.34 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.
