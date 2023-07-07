The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .227 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Grossman has gotten a hit in 39 of 65 games this season (60.0%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (13.8%).

In 10.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.3% of his games this season, Grossman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 43.1% of his games this season (28 of 65), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .234 AVG .220 .306 OBP .299 .364 SLG .373 8 XBH 10 3 HR 4 20 RBI 15 29/13 K/BB 34/12 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings