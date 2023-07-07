Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Nationals on July 7, 2023
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Oddsmakers have set player props for Marcus Semien, Lane Thomas and others when the Texas Rangers visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Semien Stats
- Semien has collected 102 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .273/.337/.440 on the year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 88 hits with 19 doubles, 22 home runs, 35 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .262/.332/.515 on the year.
- Garcia has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 104 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .305/.351/.507 slash line so far this year.
- Thomas has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has recorded 82 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .261/.339/.475 so far this season.
- Candelario has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, two home runs, three walks and two RBI.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 3
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
