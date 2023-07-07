Oddsmakers have set player props for Marcus Semien, Lane Thomas and others when the Texas Rangers visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Semien Stats

Semien has collected 102 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.337/.440 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Jul. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 88 hits with 19 doubles, 22 home runs, 35 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .262/.332/.515 on the year.

Garcia has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 104 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .305/.351/.507 slash line so far this year.

Thomas has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 6 2-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has recorded 82 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .261/.339/.475 so far this season.

Candelario has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, two home runs, three walks and two RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Reds Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 3 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 2 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

