Adolis Garcia and Jeimer Candelario will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals hit the field at Nationals Park on Friday, at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth in MLB play with 120 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas' .461 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Rangers have an MLB-best .275 batting average.

Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.9 runs per game (519 total).

The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 average in the majors.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.

Texas has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).

The Rangers have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.204).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Cody Bradford gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when the left-hander threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without allowing a hit.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Astros L 5-3 Home Andrew Heaney Shawn Dubin 7/3/2023 Astros L 12-11 Home Martín Pérez Cristian Javier 7/4/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Dane Dunning Brennan Bernardino 7/5/2023 Red Sox L 4-2 Away Jon Gray Brayan Bello 7/6/2023 Red Sox L 10-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Kutter Crawford 7/7/2023 Nationals - Away Cody Bradford Trevor Williams 7/8/2023 Nationals - Away Andrew Heaney Jake Irvin 7/9/2023 Nationals - Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin 7/14/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/15/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/16/2023 Guardians - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.