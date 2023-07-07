On Friday, Marcus Semien (batting .214 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .777, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.

Semien has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

Looking at the 88 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (12.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has driven home a run in 37 games this season (42.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 52 games this season (59.1%), including 11 multi-run games (12.5%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .278 AVG .269 .341 OBP .333 .433 SLG .446 20 XBH 18 4 HR 7 23 RBI 33 25/19 K/BB 34/18 5 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings