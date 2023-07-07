On Friday, Jeremy Pena (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, three walks and five RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .254.

Pena has had a hit in 52 of 77 games this season (67.5%), including multiple hits 20 times (26.0%).

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this season (22 of 77), with two or more RBI nine times (11.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32 of 77 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .229 AVG .280 .306 OBP .310 .386 SLG .440 13 XBH 14 5 HR 5 16 RBI 16 28/12 K/BB 46/5 7 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings