Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.478 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 3-for-5 in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks while batting .360.
- Seager will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 with one homer in his last games.
- In 82.1% of his games this year (46 of 56), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (39.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 19.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this year (28 of 56), with more than one RBI 11 times (19.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 46.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (17.9%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|24
|.387
|AVG
|.327
|.451
|OBP
|.384
|.685
|SLG
|.535
|23
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|24
|21/16
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).
- The Nationals allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.34 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .277 against him.
