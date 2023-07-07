On Friday, Chas McCormick (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .257 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks.

McCormick has gotten a hit in 28 of 48 games this year (58.3%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (29.2%).

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 48), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 18 games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 24 .304 AVG .216 .389 OBP .289 .570 SLG .375 11 XBH 7 5 HR 3 15 RBI 12 19/9 K/BB 29/7 5 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings