On Friday, July 7 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros (49-39) host the Seattle Mariners (43-43) at Minute Maid Park. Hunter Brown will get the nod for the Astros, while Luis Castillo will take the mound for the Mariners.

The favored Astros have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at -110. The contest's total has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (6-5, 3.86 ERA) vs Castillo - SEA (5-6, 3.14 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 32, or 57.1%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 35-27 (winning 56.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros won each of the three games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Mariners have come away with 11 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Mariners have a mark of 11-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+230) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Martín Maldonado 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+310)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +115 - 2nd

