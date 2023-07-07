The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford hit the field at Minute Maid Park against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Friday.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB play with 106 total home runs.

Houston's .412 slugging percentage ranks 13th in MLB.

The Astros have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.251).

Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (412 total, 4.7 per game).

The Astros rank 17th in MLB with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in baseball.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Houston has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).

The Astros have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.243).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went four innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

Brown heads into this matchup with eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Brown has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year heading into this game.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away Shawn Dubin Andrew Heaney 7/3/2023 Rangers W 12-11 Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Brandon Bielak Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies W 6-4 Home J.P. France Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners L 5-1 Home Ronel Blanco George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/15/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/16/2023 Angels - Away - -

