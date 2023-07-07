Friday's contest features the Houston Astros (49-39) and the Seattle Mariners (43-43) facing off at Minute Maid Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 7.

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (6-5, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Luis Castillo (5-6, 3.14 ERA).

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a perfect record of 3-0.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Astros have been favored 56 times and won 32, or 57.1%, of those games.

This season Houston has won 35 of its 62 games, or 56.5%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 52.4% chance to win.

Houston has scored 412 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule