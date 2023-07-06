Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Red Sox on July 6, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Marcus Semien, Rafael Devers and others when the Texas Rangers visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Nathan Eovaldi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Eovaldi Stats
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) for his 18th start of the season.
- He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.
- Eovaldi will look to finish five or more innings for the 18th start in a row.
- In 17 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 33-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.64), third in WHIP (.988), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5).
Eovaldi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 1
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|4
|at Yankees
|Jun. 25
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at White Sox
|Jun. 20
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 15
|7.0
|5
|3
|3
|9
|2
|at Rays
|Jun. 10
|6.1
|7
|4
|4
|6
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Nathan Eovaldi's player props with BetMGM.
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 102 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .277/.341/.446 so far this year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 1
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 87 hits with 18 doubles, 22 home runs, 33 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .261/.328/.514 so far this season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 18 doubles, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 66 RBI (81 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He's slashing .252/.321/.495 on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 2
|3-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 1
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 32 walks and 49 RBI (90 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a .282/.354/.461 slash line so far this season.
- Turner enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with a double, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 1
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|2
|7
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.