Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Texas Rangers on Thursday against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth-best in MLB action with 119 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in baseball, slugging .460.

The Rangers lead MLB with a .274 batting average.

Texas has the most prolific offense in MLB action, scoring 5.9 runs per game (513 total runs).

The Rangers' .342 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 15 average in the majors.

Texas' pitching staff is 24th in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.192).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Eovaldi has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Eovaldi will try to extend an 18-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.6 frames per outing).

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Astros W 5-2 Home Nathan Eovaldi Hunter Brown 7/2/2023 Astros L 5-3 Home Andrew Heaney Shawn Dubin 7/3/2023 Astros L 12-11 Home Martín Pérez Cristian Javier 7/4/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Dane Dunning Brennan Bernardino 7/5/2023 Red Sox L 4-2 Away Jon Gray Brayan Bello 7/6/2023 Red Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi Kutter Crawford 7/7/2023 Nationals - Away Andrew Heaney Trevor Williams 7/8/2023 Nationals - Away Martín Pérez Jake Irvin 7/9/2023 Nationals - Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin 7/14/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/15/2023 Guardians - Home - -

