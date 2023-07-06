Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .256.
- In 64.0% of his 25 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this year (36.0%), Garver has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|8
|.267
|AVG
|.231
|.333
|OBP
|.355
|.483
|SLG
|.385
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|6
|22/6
|K/BB
|7/5
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (112 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
