The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .256.

In 64.0% of his 25 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this year (36.0%), Garver has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 8 .267 AVG .231 .333 OBP .355 .483 SLG .385 7 XBH 2 3 HR 1 11 RBI 6 22/6 K/BB 7/5 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings