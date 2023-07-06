Jose Altuve -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on July 6 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

  • Altuve is batting .264 with eight doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 59.4% of his 32 games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 32), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Altuve has driven home a run in 11 games this year (34.4%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 56.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (18.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
.208 AVG .309
.358 OBP .382
.377 SLG .559
5 XBH 9
2 HR 4
9 RBI 9
12/12 K/BB 13/8
2 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).
  • The Mariners allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
  • The Mariners will send Kirby (7-7) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.21), sixth in WHIP (1.040), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.