Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on July 6 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .227 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Meyers has gotten a hit in 34 of 63 games this season (54.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (17.5%).
- He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 63), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Meyers has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this year (14 of 63), with two or more RBI six times (9.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.3%.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.181
|AVG
|.275
|.277
|OBP
|.348
|.324
|SLG
|.431
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|13
|35/13
|K/BB
|26/9
|2
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Mariners allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.21), sixth in WHIP (1.040), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
