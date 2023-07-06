The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is hitting .306 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.
  • Duran has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 66 games this season, with at least two hits in 34.8% of those games.
  • Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (18.2%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Duran has had an RBI in 21 games this year (31.8%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 29 games this season (43.9%), including six multi-run games (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 28
.352 AVG .255
.397 OBP .287
.631 SLG .418
16 XBH 11
9 HR 3
22 RBI 12
33/9 K/BB 32/1
1 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (112 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put together a 3.77 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.