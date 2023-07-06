Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Mariners on July 6, 2023
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners visit the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET. There are multiple ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Mariners vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Astros
|Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Astros Odds
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.