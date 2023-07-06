Julio Rodriguez will lead the charge for the Seattle Mariners (42-43) on Thursday, July 6, when they clash with Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (49-38) at Minute Maid Park at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +100 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (7-7, 3.21 ERA) vs Framber Valdez - HOU (7-6, 2.49 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Mariners game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (+100) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Kyle Tucker hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 29 out of the 54 games, or 53.7%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 27-23 (54%).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have been victorious in 14, or 56%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Astros have a mark of 10-9 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+230) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West +115 - 2nd

