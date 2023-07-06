How to Watch the Astros vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 6
Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros head into a matchup with Ty France and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 106 home runs.
- Houston is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .414 this season.
- The Astros have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- Houston has scored 411 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Astros have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).
- The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.
- Houston has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.
- Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.60 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.
- The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.244 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez (7-6) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 17th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, June 27, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- He has 12 quality starts in 16 chances this season.
- Valdez has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-2
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/2/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Away
|Shawn Dubin
|Andrew Heaney
|7/3/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-11
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Martín Pérez
|7/4/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-1
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Kyle Freeland
|7/5/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-4
|Home
|J.P. France
|Chase Anderson
|7/6/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|George Kirby
|7/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Castillo
|7/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Bryan Woo
|7/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Logan Gilbert
|7/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|-
