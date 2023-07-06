Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros head into a matchup with Ty France and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 106 home runs.

Houston is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

The Astros have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Houston has scored 411 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Astros have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Houston has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.60 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.244 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez (7-6) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, June 27, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has 12 quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Valdez has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Away Hunter Brown Nathan Eovaldi 7/2/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away Shawn Dubin Andrew Heaney 7/3/2023 Rangers W 12-11 Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Brandon Bielak Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies W 6-4 Home J.P. France Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/15/2023 Angels - Away - -

