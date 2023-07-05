How to Watch the Rangers vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 5
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers hit the field against Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday, at 7:10 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 118 total home runs.
- Texas ranks second in baseball with a .460 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers lead MLB with a .274 batting average.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (511 total, 5.9 per game).
- The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.
- Texas' pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas' 3.90 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.187).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jon Gray (6-4 with a 3.21 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the righty threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Gray is trying to record his eighth quality start of the season.
- Gray is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/30/2023
|Astros
|L 5-3
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Ronel Blanco
|7/1/2023
|Astros
|W 5-2
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Hunter Brown
|7/2/2023
|Astros
|L 5-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Shawn Dubin
|7/3/2023
|Astros
|L 12-11
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Cristian Javier
|7/4/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Brennan Bernardino
|7/5/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brayan Bello
|7/6/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kutter Crawford
|7/7/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Trevor Williams
|7/8/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Jake Irvin
|7/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Patrick Corbin
|7/14/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
