Wednesday's contest features the Texas Rangers (51-35) and the Boston Red Sox (43-43) matching up at Fenway Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-4) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (5-5) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rangers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 33, or 61.1%, of the 54 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Texas has won 33 of its 54 games, or 61.1%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

No team has scored more than the 511 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).

Rangers Schedule