The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.396 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .451, fueled by 38 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 61st in slugging.

Semien has gotten at least one hit in 76.7% of his games this season (66 of 86), with multiple hits 29 times (33.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has picked up an RBI in 43% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 60.5% of his games this season (52 of 86), with two or more runs 11 times (12.8%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .278 AVG .282 .341 OBP .348 .433 SLG .469 20 XBH 18 4 HR 7 23 RBI 33 25/19 K/BB 33/18 5 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings