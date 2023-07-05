Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .347 with 24 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Seager enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368.
- In 81.5% of his 54 games this season, Seager has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has had at least one RBI in 50% of his games this year (27 of 54), with more than one RBI 11 times (20.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 44.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (18.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|22
|.387
|AVG
|.293
|.451
|OBP
|.359
|.685
|SLG
|.478
|23
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|23
|21/16
|K/BB
|21/10
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 111 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Bello (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.08 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.08, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.