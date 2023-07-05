Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (48-38), who are trying to secure a series sweep, will host the Colorado Rockies (33-54) at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, July 5. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +180 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Astros vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (3-3, 3.13 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-3, 6.50 ERA)

Astros vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 31 out of the 55 games, or 56.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 9-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (81.8% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Houston.

In the last 10 games, the Astros have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they won both games.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 30, or 40%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won one of 14 games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) José Abreu 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West +115 - 2nd

