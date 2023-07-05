The Houston Astros and Jose Abreu will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 11th in MLB action with 103 total home runs.

Houston is 13th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage.

The Astros have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).

Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (405 total, 4.7 per game).

The Astros rank 16th in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.

Astros hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Houston's 3.60 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in MLB (1.247).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering four hits.

France is looking to notch his sixth quality start in a row in this game.

France will try to build on an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 10 appearances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away Ronel Blanco Jon Gray 7/1/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Away Hunter Brown Nathan Eovaldi 7/2/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away Shawn Dubin Andrew Heaney 7/3/2023 Rangers W 12-11 Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Brandon Bielak Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies - Home J.P. France Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners - Home Cristian Javier Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels - Away - -

