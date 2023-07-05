How to Watch the Astros vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 5
The Houston Astros and Jose Abreu will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 11th in MLB action with 103 total home runs.
- Houston is 13th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage.
- The Astros have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).
- Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (405 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
- Astros hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- Houston's 3.60 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in MLB (1.247).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- J.P. France makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering four hits.
- France is looking to notch his sixth quality start in a row in this game.
- France will try to build on an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 10 appearances this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/30/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Jon Gray
|7/1/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-2
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/2/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Away
|Shawn Dubin
|Andrew Heaney
|7/3/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-11
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Martín Pérez
|7/4/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-1
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Kyle Freeland
|7/5/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Chase Anderson
|7/6/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|George Kirby
|7/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Castillo
|7/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Bryan Woo
|7/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Logan Gilbert
|7/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.