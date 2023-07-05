Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .242 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 48 walks.
- Bregman has recorded a hit in 54 of 85 games this season (63.5%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (14.1%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has had an RBI in 33 games this season (38.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 47.1% of his games this season (40 of 85), with two or more runs eight times (9.4%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.253
|AVG
|.233
|.346
|OBP
|.337
|.399
|SLG
|.395
|10
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|30
|24/21
|K/BB
|24/27
|4
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.80 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the most home runs in baseball (128 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson (0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.50, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
