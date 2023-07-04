Robbie Grossman is available when the Texas Rangers take on Brennan Bernardino and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 27 against the Tigers) he went 0-for-4 with an RBI.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is batting .219 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
  • Grossman has gotten a hit in 37 of 62 games this season (59.7%), including eight multi-hit games (12.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 62), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Grossman has driven in a run in 19 games this year (30.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 45.2% of his games this season (28 of 62), with two or more runs seven times (11.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 29
.234 AVG .204
.306 OBP .287
.364 SLG .352
8 XBH 8
3 HR 4
20 RBI 13
29/13 K/BB 32/11
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.39 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 110 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Bernardino gets the call to start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
  • The 31-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 23 appearances so far.
  • He has a 2.49 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .228 against him over his 23 appearances this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.