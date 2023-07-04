Oddsmakers have listed player props for Rafael Devers and others when the Texas Rangers visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Dunning Stats

Dane Dunning (7-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 11th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Dunning has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Jun. 28 8.2 4 2 2 10 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 7.0 5 2 2 2 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 6.0 6 2 2 3 1 vs. Angels Jun. 12 5.0 6 4 4 3 5 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 5.2 7 4 4 1 2

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Devers Stats

Devers has 80 hits with 18 doubles, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .256/.326/.505 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jul. 2 3-for-3 0 0 2 3 1 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 28 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 32 walks and 46 RBI (86 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.350/.460 on the season.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 3 1 2 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 30 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.