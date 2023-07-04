Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Brennan Bernardino and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Astros.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino
- TV Channel: NESN
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .306 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 64.8% of his 71 games this season, with more than one hit in 32.4% of them.
- In 12.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.0% of his games this year, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (45.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (14.1%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.303
|AVG
|.308
|.341
|OBP
|.363
|.516
|SLG
|.474
|12
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|18
|27/6
|K/BB
|27/12
|5
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.39).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 110 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Bernardino makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- The 31-year-old southpaw has appeared out of the bullpen 23 times this season.
- In 23 appearances this season, he has put up a 2.49 ERA and averages 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .228 against him.
