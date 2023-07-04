On Tuesday, Josh Jung (coming off going 2-for-5) and the Texas Rangers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brennan Bernardino. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung has 16 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .272.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
  • Jung has picked up a hit in 60 of 82 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.
  • In 18.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 29 games this season (35.4%), Jung has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (15.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 39 games this year (47.6%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 39
.280 AVG .265
.354 OBP .293
.497 SLG .476
16 XBH 18
9 HR 8
28 RBI 22
53/16 K/BB 47/6
0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.39).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 110 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Bernardino starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
  • The 31-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 23 appearances so far.
  • In 23 games this season, he has a 2.49 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .228 against him.
