Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will look to do damage against Kyle Freeland when he starts for the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET, in the first game of a two-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +155 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Astros vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -190 +155 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been favored just once and won that contest.

The Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have a 30-24 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.6% of those games).

Houston has gone 12-5 (winning 70.6% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 65.5%.

Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 42 times this season for a 42-42-1 record against the over/under.

The Astros have an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-19 25-19 16-13 29-25 31-29 14-9

