Tuesday's game between the Houston Astros (47-38) and Colorado Rockies (33-53) squaring off at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on July 4.

The probable starters are Brandon Bielak (3-4) for the Astros and Kyle Freeland (4-8) for the Rockies.

Astros vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been favored just once and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 54 times and won 30, or 55.6%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 12-5, a 70.6% win rate, when favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 401 total runs this season.

The Astros have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule