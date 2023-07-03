Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (50-34) and Houston Astros (46-38) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:05 PM ET on July 3.

The Rangers will give the ball to Martin Perez (7-3, 4.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Cristian Javier (7-1, 3.72 ERA).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rangers have a record of 4-5.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have won 32 out of the 52 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.

Texas is 29-19 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 54.5% chance to win.

No team has scored more than the 494 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).

