Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Nate Lowe (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Astros.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 90 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 75.9% of his games this year (63 of 83), with at least two hits 22 times (26.5%).
- He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 83), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 34 games this season (41.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (48.2%), including 11 multi-run games (13.3%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.289
|AVG
|.263
|.378
|OBP
|.360
|.488
|SLG
|.375
|19
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|2
|28
|RBI
|17
|41/23
|K/BB
|39/24
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Javier (7-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 30th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 29th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
