On Monday, Nate Lowe (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 90 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369.
  • He ranks 43rd in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
  • Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 75.9% of his games this year (63 of 83), with at least two hits 22 times (26.5%).
  • He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 83), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Lowe has had an RBI in 34 games this season (41.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 40 games this season (48.2%), including 11 multi-run games (13.3%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 40
.289 AVG .263
.378 OBP .360
.488 SLG .375
19 XBH 13
7 HR 2
28 RBI 17
41/23 K/BB 39/24
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Javier (7-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 30th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 29th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
